Telangana Assembly elections: Congress worried about poaching of MLAs

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: Amid heightened tension and pressure within Congress ranks over the results of the Telangana Assembly elections, a discussion has emerged regarding the prospective chief minister in the event of the grand old party securing victory. Sources said deliberation over the same has taken place within the inner circles of the party leadership. If the party manages to clinch more than 70 Assembly seats, a sense of uncertainty, discord, or disagreement over the CM candidate is likely to prevail as few leaders will be dissatisfied, they added.

In the scenario where Congress become the single-largest party, securing 58 to 63 or fewer than 65 seats, the task of zeroing in on a CM becomes difficult. This challenge arises due to the discontent among key leaders who anticipated becoming the CM, leading them to deviate from their plans and thereby assist the BRS.

Adding to the complexity is the commentary from Karnataka PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who alleges that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is attempting to lure winning candidates. Such remarks pose a significant challenge in selecting a CM if the party falls below the 65-seat threshold.

On the flip side, Congress leaders are deliberating the potential scenario where the party fails to secure a clear mandate, foreseeing attempts by the ruling party to poach their MLAs. This strategy involves offering ministerial positions to key leaders and their followers who contested as MLAs in the election.

Despite the challenges, all party leaders, including those in the CM race, express optimism that the party will secure 75 or more seats, dispelling any concerns of vulnerability to poaching allegations. However, internal discussions within key leaders’ circles reveal that if the party does not cross the 70-plus seat mark, some leaders may harbour reservations about a particular candidate assuming the role of CM.

Therefore, the prevailing consensus within these circles suggests that numerical strength will play a pivotal role in determining the CM and deputy CM. Intriguingly, the party is also closely monitoring the movements of key leaders and their follower MLA candidates, as there are purported attempts by external entities, notably the BRS, to poach them.

