V-P exhorts MPs to emulate conduct of House in Rajendra Prasad’s times

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked all members of the legislature to abide by the behaviour witnessed by the country’s constituent assembly during the three-year tenure of Dr Rajendra Prasad, which hardly saw any disruptions.

Ahead of the winter session, scheduled on December 4, Dhankhar said, “Legislators should emulate the behaviour of members of the constituent assembly led by Dr Rajendra Prasad, for the progress of the nation. The world now looks up to India as a leading voice on global matters.”

Citing Dr Rajendra Prasad’s three years as president of the constituent assembly, Dhankhar said, “There were problems, divisions and different points of view. But for three years, Dr Rajendra Prasad (who was also India’s first president) ran the House in a manner that we could get an amazing Constitution. There was no disruption in the three years of the constituent assembly, there was a positive debate.”

Speaking as chief guest at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture-2023 in Delhi, Dhankhar said that the country has witnessed a big change after 2014. The vice president also delivered a lecture on the theme ‘Rise of India as an Economic Powerhouse,’ during which he traced India’s economic journey from once being one of the fragile five to now becoming the fifth largest economy in the world.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “The earth has enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed.”

“I am not pointing at politics. But in a large country like India, if there is political stability, then people’s talents march forward in the right direction. After three decades, in 2014, that occasion came when India got a strong one-party government,” he explained.

Lauding India’s achievements, he said, “India-made UPI has been adopted by many countries. India is setting new standards globally and those are being recognised by the world. India is the setter of agenda.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked all members of the legislature to abide by the behaviour witnessed by the country’s constituent assembly during the three-year tenure of Dr Rajendra Prasad, which hardly saw any disruptions. Ahead of the winter session, scheduled on December 4, Dhankhar said, “Legislators should emulate the behaviour of members of the constituent assembly led by Dr Rajendra Prasad, for the progress of the nation. The world now looks up to India as a leading voice on global matters.” Citing Dr Rajendra Prasad’s three years as president of the constituent assembly, Dhankhar said, “There were problems, divisions and different points of view. But for three years, Dr Rajendra Prasad (who was also India’s first president) ran the House in a manner that we could get an amazing Constitution. There was no disruption in the three years of the constituent assembly, there was a positive debate.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking as chief guest at the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture-2023 in Delhi, Dhankhar said that the country has witnessed a big change after 2014. The vice president also delivered a lecture on the theme ‘Rise of India as an Economic Powerhouse,’ during which he traced India’s economic journey from once being one of the fragile five to now becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “The earth has enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed.” “I am not pointing at politics. But in a large country like India, if there is political stability, then people’s talents march forward in the right direction. After three decades, in 2014, that occasion came when India got a strong one-party government,” he explained. Lauding India’s achievements, he said, “India-made UPI has been adopted by many countries. India is setting new standards globally and those are being recognised by the world. India is the setter of agenda.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp