86-year-old head priest from Varanasi has Chhatrapati Shivaji connection

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The rituals related to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in the upcoming temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will be led by an 86-year-old Vedic Karmkand (ritualistic) scholar from Varanasi Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit.

He will lead a team of 121 Vedic scholars and Acharyas from all the streams of traditional Vedic systems from across India.

According to Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit’s son Sunil Laxmikant Dixit, also a Vedic scholar, they belong to the lineage of 17th century Kashi’s scholar Gaga Bhatt who had presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji in 1674. The veteran scholar has specialisation in Shrauta (Sanskrit word rooted in Shruti- that which is heard), Smarta (based on Smriti which is the specific body of Hindu texts), Yajna, and consecration.

As per sources, he was given the responsibility of pranpratishthha (consecration) of Ram Lala as the head priest -- Archarya – by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s treasurer Swami Govind Devagiri and general secretary Champat Rai, during his (Shankaracharya’s) stay for Chaturmas in Kashi.

In September, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Vijendra Saraswati sent the team comprising the scholars, including Dixit and Acharya Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, to Ayodhya to decide the dates of consecration while meeting Rai and other prominent saints.

Following the finalisation of the date and designation of Dixit as Acharya to perform consecration rituals, the selection of other team members was done under the guidance of Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Shankaracharya. The Dixits have been living in Kashi for 10 generations. However, as per Sunil Laxmikant Dixit, they originally came from Jeur village near Solapur in Maharashtra. Their forefathers were engaged in studies and teaching besides practising Karmkand after settling in Varanasi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: The rituals related to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in the upcoming temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will be led by an 86-year-old Vedic Karmkand (ritualistic) scholar from Varanasi Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit. He will lead a team of 121 Vedic scholars and Acharyas from all the streams of traditional Vedic systems from across India. According to Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit’s son Sunil Laxmikant Dixit, also a Vedic scholar, they belong to the lineage of 17th century Kashi’s scholar Gaga Bhatt who had presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji in 1674. The veteran scholar has specialisation in Shrauta (Sanskrit word rooted in Shruti- that which is heard), Smarta (based on Smriti which is the specific body of Hindu texts), Yajna, and consecration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per sources, he was given the responsibility of pranpratishthha (consecration) of Ram Lala as the head priest -- Archarya – by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s treasurer Swami Govind Devagiri and general secretary Champat Rai, during his (Shankaracharya’s) stay for Chaturmas in Kashi. In September, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Vijendra Saraswati sent the team comprising the scholars, including Dixit and Acharya Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, to Ayodhya to decide the dates of consecration while meeting Rai and other prominent saints. Following the finalisation of the date and designation of Dixit as Acharya to perform consecration rituals, the selection of other team members was done under the guidance of Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Shankaracharya. The Dixits have been living in Kashi for 10 generations. However, as per Sunil Laxmikant Dixit, they originally came from Jeur village near Solapur in Maharashtra. Their forefathers were engaged in studies and teaching besides practising Karmkand after settling in Varanasi. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp