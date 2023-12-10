Home The Sunday Standard

86-year-old head priest from Varanasi has Chhatrapati Shivaji connection

He will lead a team of 121 Vedic scholars and Acharyas from all the streams of traditional Vedic systems from across India.

Published: 10th December 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An illustration of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The rituals related to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in the upcoming temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will be led by an 86-year-old Vedic Karmkand (ritualistic) scholar from Varanasi Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit.

He will lead a team of 121 Vedic scholars and Acharyas from all the streams of traditional Vedic systems from across India.

According to Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit’s son Sunil Laxmikant Dixit, also a Vedic scholar, they belong to the lineage of 17th century Kashi’s scholar Gaga Bhatt who had presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji in 1674. The veteran scholar has specialisation in Shrauta (Sanskrit word rooted in Shruti- that which is heard), Smarta (based on Smriti which is the specific body of Hindu texts), Yajna, and consecration.

As per sources, he was given the responsibility of pranpratishthha (consecration) of Ram Lala as the head priest -- Archarya – by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s treasurer Swami Govind Devagiri and general secretary Champat Rai, during his (Shankaracharya’s) stay for Chaturmas in Kashi.

In September, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Vijendra Saraswati sent the team comprising the scholars, including Dixit and Acharya Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, to Ayodhya to decide the dates of consecration while meeting Rai and other prominent saints.

Following the finalisation of the date and designation of Dixit as Acharya to perform consecration rituals, the selection of other team members was done under the guidance of Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham Shankaracharya. The Dixits have been living in Kashi for 10 generations. However, as per Sunil Laxmikant Dixit, they originally came from Jeur village near Solapur in Maharashtra. Their forefathers were engaged in studies and teaching besides practising Karmkand after settling in Varanasi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Ram consecration ceremony Ayodhya Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp