Delhi in web of complex extortion rackets

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: “You will be shot in the chest, your work sites will be blown away by grenades,” read a handwritten note dropped by two sharpshooters of the Dinesh Karala-Jitender Gogi gang at the office of a property dealer in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on November 7.

The two shooters opened indiscriminate firing in an Om Vihar area. The bullets hit the glass door of the property dealer’s office. In the threat note, the shooters asked the businessman to meet Dinesh Karala ‘Bhai’ and also threatened that if he did not, “bullets would pierce the chest of the person found sitting inside his office and grenades would be thrown at their construction sites.”

Extortion has become the prime source of income of gangsters — local or the ones sitting abroad. It is difficult to tackle extortion cases when gangsters are local and when the crime lords like Goldy Brar and Arsh Dalla are sitting abroad. Senior Delhi Police officers told this newspaper that the modus operandi of international gangs has become more sophisticated.

“Extortion rackets run with polished professionalism and strict defining of roles and responsibilities of each member,” said Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav. Agents or middlemen based abroad first identify rich and vulnerable targets — bookies, gamblers, real estate dealers, builders, land grabbers, jewelers, and other businessmen. Once targets are selected, ransom demands are sent. The highlight of the demand is the explicit threat to life. Mostly names of the ‘boss’ Lawrence Bishnoi or Goldy Brar are taken. The agents and middlemen try to negotiate sometimes if the businessman is willing to pay without complaining.

In case there is no response from the businessman, the foot soldiers are recruited or hired and prepared to further threaten and scare the targets. These recruits are mainly juveniles from the rural areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, or Delhi in the age group of 15-20 years. “They are never told about the identities of persons providing logistics. Weapons are supplied to them, or they are told to collect firearms, from a remote location,” the Special CP said.

These juveniles are asked to reccee the target’s house or office or shop and told the exact date and time when they have to fire on the window panes or doors or ceiling etc. of the target’s house or office to scare him. In the recent former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra extortion-cum-firing incident, the shooters while escaping were asked to use different means of transport so it took the police a long time to scan hundreds of CCTV footage.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: “You will be shot in the chest, your work sites will be blown away by grenades,” read a handwritten note dropped by two sharpshooters of the Dinesh Karala-Jitender Gogi gang at the office of a property dealer in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on November 7. The two shooters opened indiscriminate firing in an Om Vihar area. The bullets hit the glass door of the property dealer’s office. In the threat note, the shooters asked the businessman to meet Dinesh Karala ‘Bhai’ and also threatened that if he did not, “bullets would pierce the chest of the person found sitting inside his office and grenades would be thrown at their construction sites.” Extortion has become the prime source of income of gangsters — local or the ones sitting abroad. It is difficult to tackle extortion cases when gangsters are local and when the crime lords like Goldy Brar and Arsh Dalla are sitting abroad. Senior Delhi Police officers told this newspaper that the modus operandi of international gangs has become more sophisticated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Extortion rackets run with polished professionalism and strict defining of roles and responsibilities of each member,” said Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav. Agents or middlemen based abroad first identify rich and vulnerable targets — bookies, gamblers, real estate dealers, builders, land grabbers, jewelers, and other businessmen. Once targets are selected, ransom demands are sent. The highlight of the demand is the explicit threat to life. Mostly names of the ‘boss’ Lawrence Bishnoi or Goldy Brar are taken. The agents and middlemen try to negotiate sometimes if the businessman is willing to pay without complaining. In case there is no response from the businessman, the foot soldiers are recruited or hired and prepared to further threaten and scare the targets. These recruits are mainly juveniles from the rural areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, or Delhi in the age group of 15-20 years. “They are never told about the identities of persons providing logistics. Weapons are supplied to them, or they are told to collect firearms, from a remote location,” the Special CP said. These juveniles are asked to reccee the target’s house or office or shop and told the exact date and time when they have to fire on the window panes or doors or ceiling etc. of the target’s house or office to scare him. In the recent former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra extortion-cum-firing incident, the shooters while escaping were asked to use different means of transport so it took the police a long time to scan hundreds of CCTV footage. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp