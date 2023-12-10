Delhi: Nursery EWS pupils can file fresh choice of schools

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: In order to hold computerized draw of lots for the in-waiting candidates of EWS/DG category at entry-level classes in private schools for session 2023-24, the education department has given yet another opportunity to parents to submit fresh preferences of school.

Now, parents will be able to submit a new preference of schools in the original application form of admission till December 11, 2023 from the available vacancies in private, unaided schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE). Computerized draw of lots will be held thereafter.

The DoE issued a circular on Friday evening in reference to circulars issued on October 30 and November 24. Candidates may access the DoE website and click on “EWS/DG Admission” link available on the home page for submission of fresh preferences of choices in private unaided recognized schools (except minority schools) under the DoE.

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognized schools are obligated to admit at least 25% strength in entry level classes from economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) and provide free and compulsory elementary education. The department conducted the first computerized draw of lots on March 14 this year for admission under EWS/DG/CWSN category at entry level classes in private schools in the national capital.

Portal was reopened to address grievances

Earlier, to resolve the grievances of students kept in-waiting till date, the DoE had decided to open link of online application for In-waiting EWS/DG candidates to submit fresh preferences of choices of school from the available vacancies in private unaided recognized schools.

