DU targeting minority teachers, alleges body

NEW DELHI: The Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (DUTA) on Friday alleged that the displacement of ad-hoc teachers has continued unabated since the start of the recruitment process. This was the third joint press conference held by various teachers’ associations.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor and elected member of the DUTA executive alleged, “The mass displacements of ad-hoc teachers through farcical interviews have a clear pattern. There is a planned targeting of Muslim teachers, as evident in colleges like Ramjas, Hansraj, Satyawati, among others. If there has been one displacement, it is the Muslim teacher in the department.”

He also accused principals of colleges of being affiliated to the teachers’ wing of the RSS in Delhi University.

