File detailed action plan on pollution, NGT tells CAQM

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file a fresh action plan specifying targets, timeline and allocation of funds for each sector to combat worsening air pollution in the national capital during winter.

Last week, the green court had observed that the city’s air quality not only depends upon the contributory factors prevalent in Delhi but also on neighboring areas while seeking a comprehensive action plan for the entire national capital to cover the air shed.

“On the perusal of the report (given by CAQM) we find that general observations have been made but in many of the areas, the specific plan covering all districts with quantified targets has not been indicated,” the bench led by NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava noted.

Apart from Delhi, cities including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Baghpat, will come under the common air shed, the CAQM had said. It had noted that the city’s air quality was fluctuating from poor, very poor to severe and the authorities concerned were compelled to invoke GRAP-I and GRAP-IV guidelines.

The CAQM, in its report, pointed out contributing factors including industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generator sets, pollution from thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi, pollution from vehicles and transport sector, agricultural atubble burning, municipal solid and plastic waste burning, biomass burning, fires in sanitary landfills and other episodic events, management of dust from construction and demolition project activities, management of dust pollution from road and open areas, miscellaneous emissions and pollution due to anthropogenic activities. The NGT posted the matter for January 3 next year.

Air ‘very poor’, AQI at 316

Air in the national capital returned to the ‘very poor’ category since Friday after AQI remained in the ‘poor’ range for several days as the average AQI in the city stood at 316, as per the CPCB data registered at 7 am.

