Good Samaritan needs to be protected: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while describing the legal rights of a “good Samaritan”, has said that a bystander who is a witness to an accident should not be harassed in any manner merely because the individual voluntarily comes forward to assist a victim of a motor vehicle accident.

“An individual, who helps someone in distress, is a ‘good Samaritan’ according to the parable in the Gospel of Luke in the Holy Bible. Thus, Good Samaritan laws shield/protect a rescuer from being sued if the rescue miscarries, except in cases of gross negligence,” Justice Dharmesh Sharma noted.

The HC’s observation came while granting interim payment of over Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the widow of a truck driver who died in 2018 while helping a road accident victim. “While he was returning to his vehicle, which was possibly properly parked on the sideway, he got struck by another unknown speeding vehicle and sustained injuries... We have to assume that being a ‘good Samaritan,’ he stopped his truck and responded to somebody in distress,” the court noted.

The petitioner’s widow moved HC against the claims commissioner’s refusal to grant compensation to her on the ground that the deceased added peril when he met with an accident at his own will, which was not in the course of his employment, and thus there was no liability. The court said it has no hesitation in setting aside the order of the commissioner. The HC said claimants will be paid an interim payment of `5 lakh with interest 12% pa from the date of the accident.

