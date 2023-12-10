Government has established a direct relation, an emotional bond, with people: PM Modi

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Referring to the results of the assembly elections concluded recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is a clear indication of the validity of “Modi’s Guarantee” and added that some political parties do not understand that by making “false announcements”, they would achieve nothing.

He was interacting with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

“We have established a direct relationship, an emotional bond between the Central government and the people of the country. Our government is not a Mai-Baap Sarkar. Rather, it is the serving government for the father and mothers. Modi works to serve you in the same manner a child serves his parents,” he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that poor citizens are the priority of his government and he cares for them.

“Modi’s VIPs are those who are poor, deprived, and for whom even the doors of government offices were closed. Every mother, sister and daughter of the country is VIP to me. Every farmer in the country is a VIP to me. Every youth in the country is a VIP to me,” he said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. As part of the campaign, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans are being sent to their districts.

Modi, through video conferencing, interacted with some of the beneficiaries of various schemes being run by the government. He sought to know how they had benefitted from the schemes. Modi said that it is a matter of satisfaction that people’s enthusiasm is increasing as the Yatra vehicles reach more places. Over 1.25 crore people have connected with ‘Modi ki guarantee’ vehicles (IEC vans) in a short time, he claimed.

