Jaipur Diary: ?Gehlot vs Pilot: It’s a fight for LoP post

Gehlot vs Pilot: It’s a fight for LoP post

The rift between the camps of outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot seems to be continuing even after losing the recently concluded Assembly elections at the hands of the BJP. The Pilot’s camp wants their leader to be named the Leader of the Opposition. On the other hand, though Gehlot had cleared that he is not in the race, his camp is batting for Mahendra Singh Malviya and Shanti Dhariwal at the post. There is also a buzz that Pilot is seeking the party’s state unit president’s post. But, sources say, that can only be possible if the incumbent president Govind Singh Dotasra becomes

the LoP.

Gehlot is in a fix in dealing with his OSD

For the outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot, dealing with his Officer of Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma has become a problem. Sharma, recently not only blamed Gehlot for the defeat in the state Assembly elections but also accused him of spying on former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Notably, Sharma is an accused in an alleged phone-tapping case involving Union Minister Gajendara Singh Shekhawat and Congress MLAs during the revolt by Pilot in 2020. According to sources, Sharma’s accusations against Gehlot can be linked to a strategy to save himself from getting arrested in the case.

Balmukund pro-Hindu moves are for a reason

Balmukund Acharya, a Hindu priest who recently won the Hawa Mahal constituency with a narrow margin of nearly 1,000 votes, remains in the limelight. A day after getting elected, he launched an anti-meat shop campaign and asked the authorities to shut down the shops in his constituency which are operating without a license. But, sources say, he received a scolding from the party for the move and the very next day apologized for it. Political experts feel that Acharya is trying to attract the attention of top party leaders in Delhi to secure a cabinet berth in the BJP government.

