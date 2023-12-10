One minister each from all districts in new MP cabinet?

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: While the suspense on who will take over as the next Madhya Pradesh chief minister will end next week, the ruling BJP is likely to ensure one representation each from all 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the new cabinet. The BJP had won 28 out of the 29 LS seats in the 2019 national elections.

“Our party is known for its disciplined cadres, who religiously perform the duties assigned by the top brass. The three central observers will reach Bhopal and the meeting of the newly elected 163 legislators will be held at 4 pm on Monday,” said state BJP president VD Sharma.

Upsetting poll calculations and bucking the anti-incumbency of over 18 years of rule, the BJP won a resounding mandate in the recent assembly polls, winning 163 out of the 230 assembly seats, while Congress was 97 seats behind at just 66 seats.

Besides, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other names in the race for the next CM include union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief VD Sharma.

Meanwhile, with the next Lok Sabha polls just four months away, the party is likely to ensure representation of each of the 28 LS seats (won by BJP in 2019) in the next council of ministers, by ensuring at least one MLA from each Lok Sabha seat. The outgoing council of ministers headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan had 34 ministers.

Out of them, cabinet minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia did not contest the polls citing health grounds, while the Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist minister OPS Bhadoria was denied a ticket. Twelve of the remaining 32 ministers lost the polls.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: While the suspense on who will take over as the next Madhya Pradesh chief minister will end next week, the ruling BJP is likely to ensure one representation each from all 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the new cabinet. The BJP had won 28 out of the 29 LS seats in the 2019 national elections. “Our party is known for its disciplined cadres, who religiously perform the duties assigned by the top brass. The three central observers will reach Bhopal and the meeting of the newly elected 163 legislators will be held at 4 pm on Monday,” said state BJP president VD Sharma. Upsetting poll calculations and bucking the anti-incumbency of over 18 years of rule, the BJP won a resounding mandate in the recent assembly polls, winning 163 out of the 230 assembly seats, while Congress was 97 seats behind at just 66 seats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other names in the race for the next CM include union ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief VD Sharma. Meanwhile, with the next Lok Sabha polls just four months away, the party is likely to ensure representation of each of the 28 LS seats (won by BJP in 2019) in the next council of ministers, by ensuring at least one MLA from each Lok Sabha seat. The outgoing council of ministers headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan had 34 ministers. Out of them, cabinet minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia did not contest the polls citing health grounds, while the Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist minister OPS Bhadoria was denied a ticket. Twelve of the remaining 32 ministers lost the polls. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp