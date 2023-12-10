Home The Sunday Standard

One person arrested for killing Karni Sena Chief 

As per the police, Ramveer is a close friend of shooter Nitin Fauji and had made arrangements in Jaipur for him and helped the criminals escape from Jaipur.

Published: 10th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

JAIPUR: The police have made the first arrest in the murder of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead at his Jaipur home on December 5.

Ramveer, who allegedly helped the shooters - Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji - flee the spot on his bike and dropped them off at Ajmer Road, has been arrested, the police said in Jaipur. He lived in the same village as Nitin, they added.

Gogamedi was sipping tea with four men at his Jaipur home on December 5 when suddenly, two of the men got up from their chairs and fired indiscriminately at him, leaving him in a pool of blood on the floor.

As per the police, Ramveer is a close friend of shooter Nitin Fauji and had made arrangements in Jaipur for him and helped the criminals escape from Jaipur. The police arrested Ramveer after interrogating him at his house. They are questioning him and other suspects. The two shooters are yet to be arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karni Sena Ramveer Jaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp