One person arrested for killing Karni Sena Chief 

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The police have made the first arrest in the murder of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead at his Jaipur home on December 5.

Ramveer, who allegedly helped the shooters - Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji - flee the spot on his bike and dropped them off at Ajmer Road, has been arrested, the police said in Jaipur. He lived in the same village as Nitin, they added.

Gogamedi was sipping tea with four men at his Jaipur home on December 5 when suddenly, two of the men got up from their chairs and fired indiscriminately at him, leaving him in a pool of blood on the floor.

As per the police, Ramveer is a close friend of shooter Nitin Fauji and had made arrangements in Jaipur for him and helped the criminals escape from Jaipur. The police arrested Ramveer after interrogating him at his house. They are questioning him and other suspects. The two shooters are yet to be arrested.

