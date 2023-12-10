TMC Chief Mamata to take up Mahua expulsion at Delhi sit-in on Dec 17

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Parliament will be a key issue, besides West Bengal’s dues from the Central government, which state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to raise during her protest in Delhi on December 17, according to party sources.

Though dues from the Central government were the scheduled agenda of Banerjee’s sit-in demonstration, Moitra’s expulsion is likely to get top priority, as the party supremo has made it clear that the party stands firmly beside the expelled MP.

According to party insiders, Moitra was directed to spend as much time as she used to, in her constituency Krishnanagar. Banerjee, while condemning the Lok Sabha action, gave a clear hint on Friday that Moitra may contest as a TMC candidate in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Describing Moitra’s expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament as BJP’s politics of vendetta, a betrayal of her constitutional rights and a sad day in India’s democracy, Banerjee said there would be no reason for not fielding Moitra in the upcoming general elections.

“The opposition INDIA bloc stood beside Mahua Moitra. Our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee made it clear on Saturday that the party would fight together under the banner of the opposition alliance. She will raise the expulsion issue in her Delhi Chalo protest next week. We will highlight the issue in the campaigns ahead of the 2024 LS polls across the state as well,” said a senior TMC leader.

In the Krishnanagar constituency, the TMC staged demonstrations against Moitra’s expulsion. The protest is likely to be spread to other parts of the state from Sunday. “The party high command has asked to stage demonstrations to protest an elected MP’s ouster from Parliament. We will follow it in all districts, both in south Bengal and north Bengal, which turned out to be BJP’s turf in the 2019 general elections,” the party leader added.

