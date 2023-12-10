Women in Delhi opting to marry late now, says report

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: Women in the national capital are now opting to get married in their mid 20s rather than early 20s which was a trend a decade ago. According a report put out by the Delhi government, the mean age of marriage among the women has improved from 21.7 years to 24.4 years between 2011 and 2020.

This figure is 1.7 years more than the national mean age of women getting married in the country which was calculated at 22.7 years in 2020.

The trend has marked a significant improvement in the teenage pregnancy whose rate has fallen to 2.6 in 2020 from 9.2 It means 2.6 females, out of 100 aged between 15-19 years, are now becoming mothers now against 9.2 a decade ago.

Teenage pregnancy is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in the country, as per health experts.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted that the women now tend to become a mother in the late 30s. A separate report on annual birth and death registration analyzed the age-group of the mother at the time of delivery and it was revealed that in maximum cases, the age of mothers was between 25 and 29 years (37.52% cases), it was followed by 30.55% cases in 20-24 years group. In 29.71% cases, the age of the mother was more than 29 years.

The data also showed that in 2.23% cases, the age of mother was 19 years or less. The figures observed in the second report correlate with the statistics on teenage pregnancy and improvement in mean marriage age among women. However, in a matter of concern, the report also revealed a slight gap between male and female sex ratio among the population in Delhi.

According to the report, compiled by the directorate of economics and statistics, the sex ratio of female to male in 1,000 population marginally declined from 932 in 2021 to 929 in 2022. This means that earlier in the city, there were 932 women for every 1000 men. At the same time, last year, this number decreased and at the time of birth there were only 929 females for every 1000 males. However, the silver lining is that the same sex ratio has improved from 809 in 2001 to 929 in 2022.

