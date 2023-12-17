Home The Sunday Standard

High-powered committee to review all aspects of Parliament security: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

This committee is in addition to another, which is being headed by the CRPF director general investigating the incident.

Published: 17th December 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Rejecting the Opposition’s claims that the suspension of 13 MPs from Opposition parties was linked to their protests over the recent Parliament security breach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday pointed out that the House had displayed exemplary solidarity and collective resolve when breaches happened in the past.

During the Zero Hour on December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. They were caught by the MPs present in the House.
While the Opposition protests disrupted Parliament proceedings, Birla wrote a letter addressed to all MPs, informing that he had constituted a “high-powered committee” to review all aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

This committee is in addition to another, which is being headed by the CRPF director general investigating the incident. The Speaker said that he will share its report with the House once it is submitted.The Opposition parties have been seeking a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and some even demanded his resignation. Speaker Birla noted that security in the Parliament House Estate comes under the jurisdiction of Parliament.

“Accordingly, it is the Parliament’s responsibility to formulate a detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with your suggestions, and thereafter, their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament,” he said.Birla said that the 13 Opposition members have been suspended from the House “purely to uphold” its sanctity. 

Unemployment, price rise behind breach: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said unemployment and rising prices were behind the December 13 Parliament security breach. Speaking to reporters after an election strategy meeting with leaders of the party’s Gujarat unit here, Gandhi said it’s the youngsters who are not getting jobs due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies who breached Parliament security. He said the breach was the eruption of an anger long simmering among the youth.

