Parliament security breach: Cops to question BJP MP Simha over House pass

NEW DELHI: Mysore BJP MP Prathap Simha, who cleared the passes for the accused in the Parliament security breach case, is likely to be questioned by Delhi Police on Monday. According to sources, Simha is currently not in the national capital. Simha will be asked on what basis he issued visitor passes to Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, according to sources. Whenever a visitor pass is issued, a parliamentarian gives an undertaking saying the visitor is known to him.

The two accused who entered the Lok Sabha on Wednesday used passes recommended by Simha. Manoranjan belongs to his constituency and is said to be a frequent visitor to his office. Reports said Manoranjan made several requests to Simha and his office for the pass in last three months. Simha’s office sought to defend him, claiming MPs generally entertain such requests from people of their constituency.

Prathap Simha

Despite flak from the Opposition both inside and outside Parliament demanding Simha’s resignation, the BJP MP has so far not responded. He, however, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the massive security breach. On Saturday, Birla wrote to all MPs saying that he had formed a ‘high-power committee’ to review Parliament security and formulate an action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, the sixth accused in the security breach case, Mahesh Kumawat, was formally arrested on Saturday. Later, he was produced before a court, which sent him to seven-day police custody. Mahesh was present outside Parliament on the day of the incident along with mastermind Lalit Jha and another accused named Kailash. After the incident, Mahesh and Jha fled to Rajasthan and stayed in a hotel booked in Mahesh’s name. Sources said that Mahesh helped Jha in the destruction of mobile phones in Rajasthan.

Mahesh has been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.Meanwhile, the special cell investigating the case has directed the family members of Manoranjan not to leave the city without prior permission.

Delhi Police in Lucknow

Delhi Police teams are in Lucknow and Latur to find out the cavity-designed shoe and coloured smoke canisters the accused used in Parliament

