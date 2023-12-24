Home The Sunday Standard

After PM-Mamata meet, Bengal govt starts paper work over state’s dues

Mamata had said the Prime Minister had assured her a joint meeting of government officials would be held to look into her demand on releasing central funds.

Published: 24th December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

PMModi-MamataBannerjee-meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Three days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Bengal government has started preparing for the next meeting between the officials of central and state governments over the release of the state’s dues under rural development schemes. This was after the Prime Minister proposed to sort out the issue by engaging the officials of the concerned departments.

The state government has decided to include the officials of the panchayat department who will be asked to submit a report featuring actions taken against those responsible for the misappropriation of the Centre’s fund, an allegation levelled by the central teams after their Bengal visit on several occasions.

The panchayat department officials have been asked to focus on the compilation of all documents to counter the Centre’s allegation based on which the release of funds has been stopped.

After the meeting with Modi, where a TMC delegation was present on Wednesday, Mamata had said the Prime Minister had assured her a joint meeting of government officials would be held to look into her demand on releasing central funds.

“Prime Minister heard our demands and he assured us that he will arrange a joint meeting of central government and state government officials to find a solution,” she had said after the meeting.

“We have been told that such a meeting will be held shortly. Though the date is yet to be finalised, we are keeping ourselves ready to reply the Centre’s queries related to the reasons for stopping the fund from the central government,” said a senior official in Nabanna, the state secretariat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Central funds PM Modi West Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp