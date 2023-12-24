Home The Sunday Standard

Army probes death of three civilians; Jammu and Kashmir govt gives relief

Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Mohammad Shabir (32) — all residents of Topi village of Baffliaz, were found dead near the site of an anti-militancy operation in Poonch.

Published: 24th December 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

poonch-civiliandeaths-armystandguard

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation near the site where Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists on Thursday, in Poonch district, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

SRINAGAR: The Army on Saturday began its probe into the mysterious death of three civilians near the site of an anti-militancy operation in Poonch district. As for the government, it started legal action and announced compensation and jobs to next of kin of the victims.

Internet services were suspended in both border districts of Poonch and Rajouri as a precautionary measure. 

In a post on X, the Army said it received reports regarding the civilian deaths. “The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations,” it said.

The three civilians — Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Mohammad Shabir (32) — all residents of Topi village of Baffliaz, were found dead in an area where the Army had started search operations after an attack by terrorists at Deri Ki Gali area of Thanamandi in Rajouri district, killing five soldiers.

The three civilians were among a group of eight persons allegedly picked up by Army for questioning in connection with the attack. “The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch district. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority,” the J&K administration posted on X.

Unverified videos of civilians being tortured have gone viral on social media. J&K politicians shared their concern. “It is a heart-wrenching video. However, I do not know about its authenticity,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.

civilian deaths Poonch militancy Jammu and Kashmir Indian army

