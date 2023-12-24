BJP ruckus in MCD House over de-sealing of properties

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The MCD’s special session called to discuss de-sealing of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body on Saturday was marred by sloganeering and protests by Opposition members leading to disruption of the House proceedings, officials said.

The special session of the House began in the afternoon but was disrupted as BJP members protested forcing Mayor Shelly Oberoi to wind up the meeting in less than an hour.

The House was adjourned within minutes of its proceedings. The session resumed after later but the protest by BJP councillors continued and the House was adjourned for the day.

Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh along with other BJP councillors held placards and raised slogans against AAP and the party-led civic body while many trooped into the well during the protest.

The BJP members said that a day ahead of discussing the de-sealing matter, the civic body sealed three shops in south Delhi’s Amar Colony on Friday.

A senior civic official clarified that the de-sealing matter was about the decision taken by a court-appointed committee to de-seal the first and second floors of shops located in local shopping complexes. The reason for sealing the three shops on Friday was that the owners did not have the trading licence.

These issues are separate and should not be mixed, the official added. However, Iqbal Singh later questioned the Mayor “whether the MCD was waiting for the opposition’s protest before initiating the de-sealing of shops.”

