‘India all set to become 3rd largest economy in world by this decade’

Harpreet Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by the end of this decade.

While addressing a gathering at the global alumni meet of Panjab University on Saturday, Dhankhar said, “I have no doubt that the time has come in this country for the convergence of intellect, experience, and exposure of alumni of various institutions. We have IIM, IITs, science institutes, several universities in forensic, petroleum, etc. We have important colleges. Now, if the alumni of these institutes come together on one platform, they will help in the formulation of policies that will be an eye-opener.”

Dhankhar recalled India’s economic journey, noting its progression from being labeled as one of the “fragile five” in 2013 to its current position as the fifth-largest economy, surpassing the UK and France.

He confidently anticipated that India would soon overtake Japan and Germany, reaching the third spot globally. This growth narrative underlines the nation’s substantial economic advancements and its emerging global stature.

Further, Dhankhar emphasised the crucial impact of alumni contributions to the prestige and financial strength of universities worldwide. He lamented the fact that while Indian alumni generously support foreign institutions, Indian universities often lack similar patronage.

Citing examples of substantial donations made by the Indian government and a major industrial house to a U.S. university, he questioned the necessity of such foreign investments when domestic institutions could greatly benefit from this support.

Dhankhar argued that the true strength of a university lies in its faculty and alumni, not just its infrastructure. He lauded the alumni of Panjab University, suggesting that their collaboration could catalyze significant changes and improvements.

He envisioned a unified platform for alumni across India, ensuring nationwide and global representation, which he believed would lead to transformative outcomes for current students and the broader educational landscape.

In addition to educational advancements, Dhankhar highlighted India’s achievements in various sectors.

He pointed out that India’s digital transactions in 2022 were four times the combined total of the UK, USA, France, and Germany.

