Mission 2024: BJP likely to focus on 160 ‘weak seats’ across the country

NEW DELHI: The BJP will keep a special focus on winning 160 Lok Sabha constituencies which have been categorized as “weak seats” based on the performance of its candidates in the last elections. Overall, the party aims to win more than 350 seats, party sources said.

After a two-day brainstorming that started on Friday, sources said the BJP may announce candidates for several “weak seats” much ahead of the announcement of the poll dates -- mostly by February -- for the general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the meeting asked the party office-bearers to work in a mission mode to win the people’s trust on the slogan ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ – the party’s guarantee to deliver on its promises.

On Saturday, party leaders resolved to win more than 350 LS seats by garnering over 55% of the vote share. The party believes it could be possible through various people-centric initiatives and outreaches highlighting government works done in nine years.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday presented the party’s strategy to ensure the third grand mandate in 2024.

Though the BJP made no official statements on the outcome of the meeting, sources hinted that discussions focused on 160 LS seats, which have been identified as ‘weak’.

Speaking to this newspaper, party sources said the leaders attending the national officer-bearers meeting on Friday and Saturday, were informed about the strategy and what the party plans to do in the election.

Sources said the party has identified over 7 dozen LS seats as ‘weak’ in South India, followed by other states such as UP, West Bengal, and Telangana.

“On Saturday, Amit Shah discussed the party’s strategy for these seats with the office-bearers, including chiefs of state units and all heads of front outfits,” said a party functionary.

Shah, sources said, stressed the need for developing a wider connection with the people belonging to poor and other marginalised sections, including the minorities.

The second day of national office-bearers meeting was divided into 3 sessions with each session taking up suggestions, feedback on various schemes and people’s perceptions.

There were rounds of presentations and question-answer sessions with top leaders.

