Home The Sunday Standard

Priyanka divests UP; Pilot made general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh

Senior leaders K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain general secretaries in-charge of organisation, communication, Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

Published: 24th December 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

sachinpilot-priyankagandhivadra

Congress' Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photos | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  In a major organisational shake-up ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Congress on Saturday appointed Sachin Pilot as the general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Avinash Pande as the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Kumari Selja and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, respectively. According to a statement issued by the party, Priyanka Gandhi will now be a general secretary “without any assigned portfolio”. 

Senior leaders K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain general secretaries in-charge of organisation, communication, Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

Pilot, a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, replaces Kumari Selja, who has now been given the charge as general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand. The party’s move to assign a key role to Pilot is seen as an effort to placate the leader, who has been engaged in a turf war with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. In 2020, Pilot led a coup, almost toppling the Gehlot government. Though the party managed a temporary truce between the two leaders during the recent elections, it did not strike a chord with the electorate.

Congress leader G A Mir has been made the general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand with additional charge of West Bengal. Deepa Dasmunshi has been appointed the general secretary of Kerala and Lakshadweep with additional charge of Telangana. Dasmunshi replaces Tariq Anwar in Kerala. 

Jitendra Singh, who is the general secretary in charge of Assam, has been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. Deepak Babaria, who is in-charge of Delhi, will have additional charge of Haryana. Syed Naseer Hussain will continue as in-charge of the Congress President’s office and Pranav Jha as AICC secretary in-charge of communication of the Congress Chief’s office. 

The appointments come two days after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.  

SPECULATION  ON PRIYANKA ENTERING LS POLL FRAY
The reshuffle sparked fresh speculation over Priyanka Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha polls. In the recent meeting of the INDIA bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly suggested that Priyanka contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Uttar Pradesh general secretary Sachin Pilot Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Kumari Selja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp