Rajasthan's BJP govt set to scrap Congress' Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme

JAIPUR: In a significant move, the newly elected BJP government in Rajasthan is transitioning from the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, one of the Gehlot government’s flagship welfare initiatives in the health sector.

The scheme, which provided an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to all citizens in both private and government hospitals, is being effectively replaced by the Ayushman Bharat scheme initiated by the Centre, offering a reduced coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

While a direct order to dismantle the Chiranjeevi scheme is yet to come, the government is actively working towards implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, sources said.

The Chiranjeevi scheme portal is on the verge of closure, and preparations are on to issue new cards under Ayushman Bharat Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme for the 1.42 crore families associated with the former.

Sources said each district has been assigned a target to produce 5 to 15 lakh cards, with e-KYC targets also being allocated.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to download the Centre’s Ayushman app for verification and enrollment. Formal orders may come once a minister is appointed.

The government, sources say, is opting for an indirect approach to avoid political controversy. Hospitals failing to provide treatment through the Chiranjeevi card will naturally cease participation. Preparations are being made to allow the uploading of an alternative card, facilitating enrollment in the Ayushman scheme.

The closure of free treatment under Chiranjeevi in private hospitals has led to a notable increase in outpatient department visits in government hospitals. Admissions to these hospitals have also seen a corresponding uptick.

Under the new plan, districts have been tasked with completing the production of new cards by January 26.In contrast, the old plan reveals that over 1,890 hospitals await new orders from the government, with more than 90% ceasing to provide free treatment under the Chiranjeevi scheme. Outstanding bills of more than Rs 50 crore under the Chiranjeevi Yojana are yet to be settled.

The financial strain on the state is evident, with a staggering debt of Rs 5.59 lakh crore, surpassing 42% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSTP).

Portal to close soon

The Chiranjeevi scheme portal is on the verge of closure, and preparations are on to issue new cards under PM’s Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme for the 1.42 crore families linked with the former.

Financial burden

Over 1,890 hospitals covered under Chiranjeevi Yojana await new orders from the government, with over 90% ceasing to provide free treatment. The financial strain is evident, with a state debt of Rs 5.59 lakh cr, surpassing 42% of the GSDP

