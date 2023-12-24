Similipal Tiger Reserve: Odisha government procures arms, enlists more personnel

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: Months after equipping forest officials under section 197 of the CrPC for the use of firearms, the Odisha Government has set aside funds for the procurement of arms for the frontline staff in all forest divisions and protected areas to effectively fight poachers.

The state forest department has initiated the process of reviving the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to use it as a striking force for the Similipal and Kuldiha-Hadgarh landscape. The wildlife wing of the Forest and Environment Department has allocated Rs 7.16 crore for the procurement of arms and ammunition for the frontline forest staff and officials.

Sources said the funds will be utilised for the procurement of a whopping 1,550 firearms for all the wildlife and territorial and protected areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve. The firearms include 9mm pistols, 5.56mm Excalibur assault rifles, and 12-gauge pump action guns. The list also includes 5.56mm INSAS rifles for Similipal.

“The government has planned to wrap up procurement and arm the forest frontline staff in sensitive areas at divisional level by the end of the 2023-24,” said a top official from the forest department.

Sources said a requisition of around 4,100 firearms has been received by the forest department from all the 51 forest and wildlife divisions and the government may go for their procurement in a phased manner. More funds will be allocated to meet the arms expenditure in the 2024-25 budget.

On the other hand, sources revealed that the requisition of 15 5.56mm INSAS rifles, five 9 mm auto pistols and five pump action guns placed by the authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve has been partially met.

A senior official from the wildlife wing said to strengthen protection measures, the forest department has also started reviving the STPF and using it in the Similipal and Kuldiha-Hadgarh landscape. Though STPF had been formed to fight armed poachers and strengthen protection measures in the tiger reserve, it had never used a sophisticated force nor given any proper training to remain prepared for such operations.

“We have included 40 trained forest guards and foresters in the STPF,” the official from the wildlife wing said. Besides, a joint task force has been formed, he added.

FOREST OFFICERS GRANTED IMMUNITY UNDER CRPC

The state government had granted immunity to forest personnel under section 197 of the CrPC in July this year allowing personnel guarding forests to use firearms during official duties after the killing of two forest personnel in the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

