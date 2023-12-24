Srinagar Diary: Hindi film-inspired scam rocks the Valley

Fayaz Wani By

Hindi film-inspired scam rocks the Valley

The money doubling investment scam has been unraveled in Srinagar and hundreds of people have been duped of hard earned money. Inspired by the Hindi movie ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, the fraudsters set up a company named ‘Curative Survey’ in Karan Nagar area of uptown Srinagar and duped a large number of people of at least Rs 59 crore under the pretext of doubling their investment within two weeks. The fraud surfaced when the depositors alleged that the agency through its fraudulent website had deceived them by promising them doubling their investment in 15 days.

Cops introduce AI-based facial recognition system

In a first such initiative, Police have introduced an innovative AI-based Facial Recognition System in the mountainous district of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir to swiftly detect and apprehend the people involved in criminal activities. The cutting-edge technology, which has been developed by a Chennai-based firm, has been introduced in the Kishtwar after many trials. The CCTV cameras integrated with AI-powered facial recognition devices have been installed at key entry and exit points. The AI-driven system can store up to 5,000 photographs and identify faces even if individuals are wearing masks.

Major breakthrough in rail project

In a major breakthrough for the Srinagar-Udhampur railway project, the 3,209 meter long tunnel T-1 between Katra and Reasi stations in Jammu region was successfully completed. The Tunnel T-1, which is located at the foothills of Trikuta Hills near Katra in Reasi district, is being constructed by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., for Northern Railway under the National Projects. After the completion of T-1 tunnel, all tunnels required for the Srinagar-Udhampur railway project have been successfully constructed. According to officials, work on Tunnel-1 was the most challenging due to its topography.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

