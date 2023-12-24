Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand: 4-member panel to frame ‘strong’ land law formed

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered  the formation of a four-member drafting committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to lead this effort.

Published: 24th December 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Land

Land (File Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: In a new attempt to establish a strong land law in Uttarakhand, the state government has taken steps to move forward in this direction. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the formation of a four-member drafting committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to lead this effort.

“This committee will review the report submitted by the previously established land law committee and present its findings to the government,” an official spokesman informed this newspaper. According to reliable sources, “The state government is inclined to give the existing land law in the state a more stringent overhaul.”

The Additional Secretary of Revenue, Dr Anand Shrivastav, who issued the orders, told this newspaper, “The land law committee formed under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar had submitted its report to the CM in September last year. Work is underway to create a new land law in accordance with its recommendations.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand land law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp