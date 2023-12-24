Uttarakhand: 4-member panel to frame ‘strong’ land law formed

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: In a new attempt to establish a strong land law in Uttarakhand, the state government has taken steps to move forward in this direction. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the formation of a four-member drafting committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to lead this effort.

“This committee will review the report submitted by the previously established land law committee and present its findings to the government,” an official spokesman informed this newspaper. According to reliable sources, “The state government is inclined to give the existing land law in the state a more stringent overhaul.”

The Additional Secretary of Revenue, Dr Anand Shrivastav, who issued the orders, told this newspaper, “The land law committee formed under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar had submitted its report to the CM in September last year. Work is underway to create a new land law in accordance with its recommendations.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DEHRADUN: In a new attempt to establish a strong land law in Uttarakhand, the state government has taken steps to move forward in this direction. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the formation of a four-member drafting committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to lead this effort. “This committee will review the report submitted by the previously established land law committee and present its findings to the government,” an official spokesman informed this newspaper. According to reliable sources, “The state government is inclined to give the existing land law in the state a more stringent overhaul.” The Additional Secretary of Revenue, Dr Anand Shrivastav, who issued the orders, told this newspaper, “The land law committee formed under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar had submitted its report to the CM in September last year. Work is underway to create a new land law in accordance with its recommendations.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp