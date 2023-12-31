Home The Sunday Standard

Age relaxation in Odisha civil services exam gets nod

Chief secretary Pradeep Jena said the state government has framed new recruitment rules for different cadres

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a proposal of the General Administration department to enhance upper age limit for Odisha Civil Services from 32 to 38 years for 2024.

Earlier such age relaxation was allowed during recruitment to government services in 2021, 2022 and 2023 to provide ample opportunity to candidates aspiring to participate in the recruitment examinations. 

Briefing media on the cabinet decisions, chief secretary Pradeep Jena said the state government has framed new recruitment rules for different cadres and new posts have been created at the base-level by restructuring different cadres. He said seven combined recruitment examination rules have been notified where new syllabus and pattern of examinations have been incorporated. In the OCS recruitment examinations, the number of attempts have also been increased. 

Jena said the proposal of the Housing and Urban Development department to install LED street lights in 110 urban local bodies at an estimated bidding cost of Rs  312.18 crore was also approved. The 110 ULBs excluding the five municipal corporations have been grouped into six clusters. 

