Avoid crowding of Ayodhya on Jan 22, urges PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Appealing to people to light the Ramjyoti at home and celebrate the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 as Diwali by lighting lamps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged them to avoid thronging the town on that day so as to ease security stress and logistical management.

Addressing a public rally in Ayodhya, Modi said: “I am requesting all 140 crore countrymen with folded hands from this sacred land of Lord Ram to light the Ramjyoti in your houses and celebrate Diwali on the evening of January 22. The entire country should glitter on that day.”

Preparations for the grand event have been going on for years and there should be no disruption on the consecration day, Modi said.

“Don’t crowd Ayodhya on January 22 as the temple will be there for centuries. The temple management should not have any trouble because of devotees. First, allow the consecration to take place. After January 23, you can come any time for darshan. You have waited for over 550 years. Please wait for some more time,” he added.

The prime minister was in Ayodhya to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the renovated Ayodhya Dham railway junction besides laying the foundation for 46 projects worth Rs 15,700 crore. He also flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains.

Modi also urged the people of Ayodhya to make the temple town the cleanest in the country. “Ayodhya will now have to be prepared to host lakhs of visitors and their inflow will continue till eternity. The people of Ayodhya will have to take a pledge to make it the cleanest city in the country.”

He went on to issue a call to launch a week-long cleanliness drive across India in all the big and small temples from January 14 — Makarsankranti day — to January 21.

“Welcome Lord Ram’s enthronement in his abode with a huge campaign of cleanliness at all the pilgrimages across the country from January 14-21,” he said.

Later, Modi made a surprise visit to the house of Meera Manjhi, the 10th crore beneficiary of the free gas connection scheme, in Ayodhya.

BABRI LITIGANT LINES UP TO SHOWER PETALS

Among those welcoming Modi in Ayodhya was Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit. “He (Modi) has come to our place. He is our guest and our Prime Minister,” said Iqbal after showering rose petals on Modi’s cavalcade as it passed the Paanji Tola area during his roadshow in the temple town

