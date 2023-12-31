Good news 2023: 12 Stories on the Brighter Side

January

Accept, and love who you are!

Major Devender Pal Singh (Retd) is a Kargil war veteran, the first blade runner in India, and the first disabled solo skydiver in Asia. He has inspired more than 1,00,000 students, including those who were on the verge of committing suicide due to academic pressure and other factors, and has empowered 2,600 amputees to date.

“Disability is not caused by losing a body part; it is caused by abandoning the desire to fight, hence one should rejoice in the odds. Everything is in the mind.” Harpreet Bajwa narrates his inspiring story.

February

Jeep, jungle and London

Kiran Kurmawar, a passenger jeep driver in Maharashtra’s Naxal-affected Gadchiroli region, is getting closer to realising her ambition of going to London to study. “I cracked the entrance exams and fulfilled the aggregate 75% mandatory grade criteria. I am happy because I secured admission to one of the top universities in London but worried because I do not have enough money to pay 27 lakh in college fees. I am expecting government help,” she tells Sudhir Suryawanshi.

March

Woman cop’s Tryst with tribal Art

Seema Alawa, working as an additional SP in Madhya Pradesh, took to the Pithora style of painting in a big way after a chance encounter with the art in 2015. To date, she has completed 180-odd acrylic paintings, one of which depicting Maa Narmada adorns the walls of the Omkareshwar Temple located on the banks of river Narmada in Khandwa, reports Anuraag Singh

April

Purple revolution

Thousands of farmers in the Bhaderwah area of the Doda district in J&K have taken to lavender cultivation, which is rewarding in terms of much better returns and low upkeep. From 10 canals in 2012, the lavender cultivation in the region has increased to about 4000 canals of land in just about a decade, with farmers giving up traditional farming of maize and other grains in its favour, reports Fayaz Wani

May

Succour to sexual offence victims

Narendra Sethi meets Renu Singh, whose NGO ‘Samadhan’ assists women who fell victim to sexual offences. She also encourages them to study law and has filled several PILs aimed at women’s empowerment. She has been working relentlessly on this front for the last four decades, giving a fresh lease of life to these young women. She says, “The biggest challenge is to maintain the privacy of the victims under Section 228 of IPC.”

June

Calculating engineer

When off duty, this NIC official posted in Arunachal’s Changlang district is engaged in removing the fear of mathematics among students, reports Prasanta Mazumdar. This B. Tech engineers from Uttar Pradesh have taken up the gauntlet to make children fall in love with science and mathematics. Perched on the Myanmar border, Changlang is one of India’s 10 low -performing districts. He maintains a fine balance between his official duties and his role as a teacher. Talking about donning the teacher’s mantel, he says he wanted to help the students overcome their fear of the curriculum.

July

Extraction from virtual hell

Kishore Murmu’s past is a harrowing tale of exploitation. Once a child labourer, he has now become a saviour of those helpless victims, writes Mukesh Ranjan. He is preventing children from falling into the trap of child labour. Murmu, a Class 4 dropout was determined to break free. He completed his post-graduation while assisting his father’s nanoscopic liquor business. Due to poor financial conditions, his parents handed him over to another person for grazing cattle so that he could support his family. He believes open communication is the key to ending oppression. He has rescued six children from forced labour in June.

August

A vicious cycle

Youth who have cracked JEE and CSE have become new role models in Bihar’s Naxal-affected villages, writes Ramashankar. Gone are the days when Maoist leaders were role models for the youth in Gaya and Aurangabad districts in Bihar, as grooming of local talent has brought a significant change in the region. Though several youngsters have set an example by clearing the prestigious IIT entrance and civil service examinations, the story of IITian Sandeep Kumar is nothing short of an inspiration. He cleared the exam this year and secured the 697th position, coming as a ray of hope for youths living in the Naxal-affected areas.

September

‘None Shall live in fear’

Asha Suman, a government school teacher from Alwar, Rajasthan, was honoured with the national award for her unbending commitment to empowering thousands of women, including those with visual impairments or afflicted with hearing and speech impediments, by imparting self-defence training.

October

Against Hunger

Vishal Singh, a Lucknow native, tortured by pangs of hunger in his youth, strives to ensure that not another soul has to endure a similar affliction, serving square meals to those attending to their critically ailing kin at three Lucknow government hospitals, feeding hundreds every day to fulfil his aim.

November

In aid of the afflicted

Bilaspur, Chhatishgarh. With youth in the grip of addiction, police officers have been called into action, not as protectors of law but as lives; aiding hundreds to return from the brink of slow self-immolation, rehabilitating them into society by helping them to go back to their lives and livelihood.

December

A quiet repose

Varshaben Chetanbhai Joshi, a government school teacher from Jamnagar, Gujarat, has undertaken a unique service aimed at relieving the stress imposed upon minds by the hassle of life, hosting meditation sessions to allay the burden of a cumbersome world, guiding thousands down a path of quiet comfort.

