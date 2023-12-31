India's defence sector in 2023: Acquisition, expansion & desi manufacturing new mantra

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: India’s defence sector was marked by a clear push towards indigenisation supported by the policy and budget. Besides, the year saw a rise in defence exports, in addition to strengthening of border infrastructure, the expression of Nari Shakti and ex-Servicemen’s welfare.

Continuing with the policy push, the fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) comprising 98 items was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The list includes highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition. All these items will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 in a staggered timeline.

The DMA had earlier promulgated four PILs comprising 411 military items.

This push led to defence production in financial year 2022-23 crossing Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. It was Rs 95,000 crore in FY 2021-22.

The effect of indigenization and the contribution of the defence industry resulted in exports reaching an all-time high of Rs 16,000 crore in FY 2022-23, almost Rs 3,000 crore more than the previous financial year. India is now exporting its defence wares to over 85 countries. The Defence Acquisition Council approved proposals worth over Rs 3.50 lakh crore to enhance operational preparedness.

Amid the protracted tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, as the standoffs in Eastern Ladakh continued with heightened deployment all along the LAC, the push also was towards enhancing border infrastructure.

Another focused area was giving opportunities to women personnel, including Captain Shiva Chauhan who became the first woman officer to get operationally deployed in Kumar Post, Siachen Glacier in January. In December, Captain Geetika Koul became the first woman medical officer to be deployed at Siachen. Days later, Captain Fatima Wasim became the first woman medical officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier. Among the other steps, the command of units by women officers has commenced. Lt Cdr Prerna Deosthalee was named as the first woman officer to command an Indian naval warship.

Among the changes towards human resources, Agniveers (including 100 women) underwent training at 40 regimental and training centres. Training for 20,000 Agniveers of 3rd batch began from November.

