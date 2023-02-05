Home The Sunday Standard

BJP leader Dhariwal's role under scanner in fresh paper leak scam in Uttarakhand

After Hakam Singh, Sanjay Dhariwal’s name who was the BJP Mandal president has surfaced in the recruitment scam.

Published: 05th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

scam

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

DEHRADUN: The BJP government in Uttarakhand, which has been mired in scams and paper leaks in government recruitment exams for a long time, has again been embarrassed following the alleged involvement of a party leader in a new scam.

A case has been registered against nine people, including BJP leader Sanjay Dhariwal, in connection with the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission’s junior engineer (JE) and assistant engineer (AE) exam paper leak case. It is being said that a senior elected leader of the district had mediated in this, while a nominated BJP leader from Roorkee area had also made a recommendation for the accused.

SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh told this daily, “The SIT has arrested three accused on Saturday for allegedly leaking questions in the Public Service Commission’s JE/AE exam fraud.  A total of Rs 7 lakh was recovered in illegally earned cash and blank cheques of various banks from the possession of three accused Sanjeev Kumar, Nitin Chauhan and Sunil Saini. At present, the BJP has distanced itself from Dhariwal. It is believed that after reports of irregularities in the AE and JE recruitment case, the police considered the role of Sanjay Dhariwal of Mangalore suspicious in the investigation and as soon as this information reached the party leadership, Dhariwal submitted his resignation from the post of mandal president to Roorkee district president on January 23.  

Earlier, the party came under attack from the opposition congress after the arrest of Hakam Singh in connection with the paper leak case of the Subordinate Service Selection Commission’s graduate recruitment examination. After Hakam Singh, Sanjay Dhariwal’s name who was the BJP Mandal president has surfaced in the recruitment scam.

Commenting on Sanjay Dhariwal, Congress state spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasoni said, “This entire episode exposed the BJP’s strategy, character and face and how their senior leaders were involved in scams and corruption”. “So far, 54 people have been arrested in the recruitment scam,” an STF spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dhariwal BJP government paper leaks scam paper leak scam
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp