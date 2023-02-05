Breach of trust in judiciary risk to rule of law: Singapore chief justice

Home The Sunday Standard

He also said that truth decay – disinformation – is moving into court proceedings.

NEW DELHI: Justice Sundresh Menon, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Singapore said that a breach of trust in judiciary – which serves as an adhesive that holds the various moving parts together – is a challenge which threatens the rule of law.

Delivering his first annual lecture on the “Role of Judiciary in a Changing World” organised by Supreme Court for commemorating 73rd establishment anniversary, Justice Menon said that legitimacy of
judiciary rests upon a broad public acceptance that judges are reliable truth seekers seeking to do justice as per law.

“We should not think that court can stand apart from other institutions when it comes to this deficit of trust. The breach of trust is the most critical of the challenges we face as the legitimacy of judiciary rests upon a broad public acceptance that judges are reliable truth seekers,” Menon said.

He also said that truth decay – disinformation – is moving into court proceedings. Menon said that if findings of the court are not accepted in public sphere as generally reflecting the truth, then SCs rulings become another voice in an endless clamour of opinions.

