Criminal cases lodged against two Rajasthan ministers, one targets Gehlot

Denying the allegations levelled against him, Gudha claims that this false case has been registered at the behest of the CM.

JAIPUR: The recent cases of murder and kidnapping registered against two ministers have caused unease in the Gehlot government. The first case is related to Minister of State for Sainik Welfare Rajendra Singh Gudha against whom a case of kidnapping and assault has been registered.  

Durga Singh, a ward panch of Jhunjhunu, has alleged in that minister Rajendra Gudha called and abused him and threatened him. Durga further alleged that following this, Gudha, along with his PA Krishan Singh and some other people reached his house, abused him and took him in a government vehicle to Girawadi village of Udaipurvati. Once there, the minister instructed the Udaipurwati police station officer over the phone to implicate Singh in a false case. Later, Gudha allegedly called Durga’s brother Vikram Singh to Udaipurwati and got him to sign a blank check and then released him. The case has been transferred to CID CB section of the Rajasthan police.

In a separate case in Chittorgarh district, there is an allegation of murder against Cooperatives Minister of Rajasthan, Udayalal Anjana and his nephew Vikram. On Thursday, Bunty alias Vikas Anjana was killed after unknown assailants fired 8 bullets at him in Nimbahera town of Chittorgarh. The deceased was a BJP worker and his relatives have filed a complaint against the minister and his nephew. In this case,  the BJP has warned of major protests if the killers are not caught within 7 days.

Denying the allegations levelled against him, Gudha claims that this false case has been registered at the behest of the CM. Gudha said, “With the Home Department under the CM, it implies that this is happening at the behest of the CM. He should trust his ministers, the ward panch is a cheat.

 The CM should have heard my  clarification first.” Gudha argues that no direct case is registered against any minister or MLA.

