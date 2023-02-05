Delhi L-G gives nod to revival of 126 lapsed posts of principals

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday approved the revival of 126 posts of principals in Delhi government-run schools that had lapsed due to lying vacant for over two years, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The L-G has also put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of principal proposed by the education department as it had been lying vacant for more than five years. Officials said that the move would help the woefully short-staffed education department.

Meanwhile, the L-G has also asked the education department to submit a suitable proposal for the creation of posts of principal after getting a comprehensive study conducted by the administrative reforms (AR) department,

The officials blamed the directorate of education in neglecting to fill the vacant posts.

“These 370 posts were supposed to have been filled in through promotion as per the recruitment rules between 2014 and 2019. It speaks extremely negative of the functioning of the education department that none of these posts were filled thereby inviting provisions for abolishing them,” a senior official said.

