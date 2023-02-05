Home The Sunday Standard

Dharmendra Pradhan BJP’s Karnataka poll in-charge

In Karnataka, he will have to manage the conflicting ambitions of sulking former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his successor Basavaraj Bommai, both Lingayats.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:53 AM

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: The Central leadership of the BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its in-charge for the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the party’s co in-charges for Karnataka.

Pradhan is considered one of the finest strategists in the party after Union home minister Amit Shah and national president J P Nadda. Karnataka will witness a high-stakes poll battle in April or May this year where a rejuvenated Congress sees its best chance to wrest power from the BJP.

Party sources said Pradhan had deep experiences in managing poll equations and motivating the cadre as well OBC voters. “He is a keen observer and a micro-poll strategist. He knows how to polarise the votes of OBCs and other significant groups in the state. In UP and elsewhere, he had proved his ability during the polls,” remarked a senior BJP leader, adding that support of Annamalai will help him strategise the fight to retain power in the state.

Karnataka is the only state in the South where the BJP has managed to capture power. In the past, Pradhan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s troubleshooter in Bihar, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had threatened to snap ties. He had managed to mollify Nitish at that point in time. He is seasoned and skillful manager who has the ability to sort out internal issues at the micro level in the party.

In Karnataka, he will have to manage the conflicting ambitions of sulking former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his successor Basavaraj Bommai, both Lingayats. Pradhan’s name as the successor of Nadda as party chief was doing the rounds till the BJP announced an year’s extension to the incumbent.

Mandaviya is an experienced organisation man from Gujarat, his home state. Annamalai, too, has also a good track record. An IPS officer before joining the party in Tamil Nadu, he is ability to mobilise youth through technology-driven strategies is well known.

