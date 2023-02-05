Govt in favour of reservation to Kurubas: Karnataka CM

Kiran Balannanavar By

HOSAPETE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the government is ready to consider the list of demands of the Kuruba community to be included in the ST reservation, once the ethnography report is ready. He was speaking after inaugurating the Residential School Building at Mylara village in Hoovina Hadagali taluk

Bommai added the committed studying ethnography on various communities has reached its final stage and the report is expected soon. The state government was always ready to give justice to all backward communities, he said.

Bommai said, “Earlier we sent a recommendation on the same to the union government, but it was sent back due to some incomplete information. However, we will send a detailed report this time and hope to give good news to the Kuruba community..”

“Our government reserved Rs 350 crore for the welfare of the shepherd community. We have also provided other schemes to the community. always supports education and it is the only way to get changes and improvements in lifestyle,” he said.

HOSAPETE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that the government is ready to consider the list of demands of the Kuruba community to be included in the ST reservation, once the ethnography report is ready. He was speaking after inaugurating the Residential School Building at Mylara village in Hoovina Hadagali taluk Bommai added the committed studying ethnography on various communities has reached its final stage and the report is expected soon. The state government was always ready to give justice to all backward communities, he said. Bommai said, “Earlier we sent a recommendation on the same to the union government, but it was sent back due to some incomplete information. However, we will send a detailed report this time and hope to give good news to the Kuruba community..” “Our government reserved Rs 350 crore for the welfare of the shepherd community. We have also provided other schemes to the community. always supports education and it is the only way to get changes and improvements in lifestyle,” he said.