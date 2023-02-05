Kashmiri man abducted by his business partners, rescued from Punjab

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: Two Kashmiri men were arrested from Phagwara in Punjab by the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly abducting a fellow citizen over a monetary issue. The accused, who introduced themselves as police officers before the taxi driver who was hired by them, were forcibly taking the victim along with them to J&K, they said. The police identified the accused as Nishar Ahmad (48) and Imtiyaz Ahmad (48), both residents of Budgam district in J&K. The police received a PCR call from Kashmir on Friday stating on his abduction and sensing the gravity of the situation, the police reached the spot and found that two Kashmiri persons have abducted fellow citizen from Hare Rama Travels, Kashmiri Gate.

In their investigation, the police found that the alleged vehicle was on its way to Kashmir via GT Karnal road. The police immediately flashed the update to their team and senior superintendents of police in Haryana and Punjab over WhatsApp. “The abductors were intercepted in Phagwara, Punjab with the help of Punjab Police and the victim was safely rescued,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. “During the interrogation, the accused revealed that both the parties are business partners and there was a money dispute of Rs 55 lakh between them,” DCP added.

As the victim denied paying off his debt, both the abductors threatened to kill him and took him to J&K. According to the police, the accused planned to recover Rs 55 lakh from the family members of the victim after abducting the victim. An FIR was lodged in this matter at Kashmiri Gate Police station under sections 365,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two juveniles apprehended for fraud

Two juveniles were apprehended by the Delhi Police for tricking several people into installing Paytm bar- codes on their phones and transferring money into their accounts. Three Paytm barcodes, one Paytm sound= box, two broken smartphones, & one Jio sim card were recovered from their possession.

