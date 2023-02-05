Home The Sunday Standard

YSR Congress rebel MLA booked for bid to kidnap YSRC corporator

Kotamreddy lashed out at Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at a press conference at his office in Nellore city on Saturday.

Published: 05th February 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kotamreddy

YSR Congress rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

NELLORE: Vedayapalem police registered a case against YSR Congress rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and two others on charges of kidnapping a ruling party corporator. Based on a complaint lodged by 22nd division corporator Moole Vijayabhaskar Reddy, the case was registered under Sections 448, 363 r/w 34 of IPC for house trespass and kidnapping with a criminal intention.

Following the recent political developments in the Nellore rural Assembly segment, a few ruling YSRC corporators of the municipal corporation expressed their support to the new party in charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy.

Vijayabhaskar Reddy announced his decision to continue in the ruling YSRC. He alleged that Kotamreddy, along with his driver and another person, came to his house and tried to forcibly shift him into their vehicle.

It was alleged that Ankaiah, driver of Kotamreddy, forcibly entered the house and asked the corporator to contact the MLA, who was waiting in the car outside.“Sensing trouble, I had contacted local police. After some time, police reached my house and Kotamreddy left the place. I was threatened by Kotamreddy for my decision to continue in the YSRC,” the corporator said.

Kotamreddy lashed out at Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at a press conference at his office in Nellore city on Saturday. He said it would have been better if Kakani did not speak against him.

