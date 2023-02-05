Home The Sunday Standard

Orphans to get quota in admission, fee waiver in Delhi University

The university decision came in a meeting of its executive council held on Friday, said an official.

Published: 05th February 2023

Delhi University ( File Photo)

NEW DELHI: In a step to make higher education more inclusive and accessible for the economically weaker section, the University of Delhi on Friday made a provision for the reservation of seats for orphans in all courses. The reservation will be implemented in the upcoming admission process beginning this year. The university decision came in a meeting of its executive council held on Friday, said an official.

Terming the new provision as a social responsibility, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “The university is contemplating creating an additional seat each for orphan students (male and female) in each programme of study at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.” The DU’s executive council endorsed the decision.

The student who will enroll under this scheme will be exempt from all kinds of fees, including hostel, exam and other fees.“The V-C’s decision is based on humanitarian grounds, which was unanimously accepted in the executive council meeting,” said Anup Lather, the university PRO.

