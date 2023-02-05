Yogi government inks pacts worth Rs 22 lakh crore ahead of Global Investors Summit

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: As the countdown has begun for the UP Global Investors Summit (UPGIS), to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12, the Yogi government has far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit ahead of it through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings.

According to the official sources, the UP Government has signed over 14,000 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with both foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for two crore youths in different sectors of the state.

Due to the improvement in rule of law in the state, safe environment and industry-friendly policies of the Yogi government, indications are that more MoUs will be signed by the government with foreign and domestic investors during the summit.

Official sources claimed that a large number of smaller investors along with big industrial groups like Adani, Ambani and Birla are ready for investment in the state. w3

