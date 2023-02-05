Home The Sunday Standard

Yogi government inks pacts worth Rs 22 lakh crore ahead of Global Investors Summit

The improvement in rule of law in the state, safe environment and industry-friendly policies, indicates that more MoUs will be signed by the government with foreign and domestic investors.

Published: 05th February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

LUCKNOW: As the countdown has begun for the UP Global Investors Summit (UPGIS), to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12, the Yogi government has far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit ahead of it through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings.

According to the official sources, the UP Government has signed over 14,000 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with both foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for two crore youths in different sectors of the state.

Due to the improvement in rule of law in the state, safe environment and industry-friendly policies of the Yogi government, indications are that more MoUs will be signed by the government with foreign and domestic investors during the summit.

Official sources claimed that a large number of smaller investors along with big industrial groups like Adani, Ambani and Birla are ready for investment in the state. w3

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Global Investors Summit Yogi government
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp