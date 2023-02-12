Home The Sunday Standard

16-year-old sodomised by 5 boys in Delhi; 1 held

In a horrific incident in the capital, a 16-year-old boy was sodomised by five boys living in his neighbourhood in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. 

NEW DELHI: In a horrific incident in the capital, a 16-year-old boy was sodomised by five boys living in his neighbourhood in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. The police has arrested one person, identified as Vikram, 26, employed in a share market company in Noida. The information about the incident was received at the Civil Lines police station on Friday, said a senior police official.

The victim with his mother filed a complaint against five boys for sodomising him. The accused have been living in his neighbourhood for the last few years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The victim’s medical examination was conducted and a case under section 4 POCSO Act along with section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, he said. As the police arrested one of the accused, the remaining four are still absconding.  The Police said that the medical condition of the victim is stable.

