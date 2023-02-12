Home The Sunday Standard

AIIMS sets up probe into woman’s death due to negligence

Published: 12th February 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) launched an inquiry against the staff at the emergency department over the death of a 75-year-old woman who allegedly died of medical negligence, officials said.

The woman, identified as Badamo Devi, a resident of Neb Sarai, was brought to the hospital’s emergency on Wednesday around 11 pm. Sources said that despite being in dire need of oxygen, she was registered one and a half hours later at the registration counter at 12:26 am where later she was kept in the emergency for half an hour but later was asked to leave by the doctors who cited lack of treating beds.

The patient was admitted four hours later with a new registration slip generated at 5:34 am after which her condition deteriorated severely and she eventually passed away. The family has alleged medical negligence against the staff and claimed that the woman could have been saved if the doctors had given timely treatment to her.

The sources also said that to hide the negligence, the woman was registered twice and given two separate UHIDs to show that there were two cases. AIIMS issues a unique ID (UHID) for each patient which can be used by them throughout their lifetime. The documents accessed by the newspaper confirmed that the deceased was registered first at 12:26 am and again at 5:34 am on Thursday.

Speaking to the newspaper, AIIMS Medical Suprintendent, Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, said an inquiry has been set-up in the case. “The proceeding is underway and we are probing the case with sincerity. Those found guilty may be suspended from the job,” he added.  The doctors cited pneumothorax as the reason for her death.

