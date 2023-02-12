Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar: Cabinet rejig likely after Nitish yatra

Talking to media persons at party’s headquarters, Bihar Congress chief said that he had conversation with chief minister Nitish Kumar on probable cabinet expansion issue.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Newly appointed Bihar Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday claimed that the much awaited cabinet expansion will take place after conclusion of ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’ of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Talking to media persons at party’s headquarters, Bihar Congress chief said that he had conversation with chief minister Nitish Kumar on probable cabinet expansion issue. “Nitish ji has assured that the much awaited cabinet expansion will take place after ‘Samadhan Yatra’,” he said. This came after the recent remark of deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who had ruled out possibility of cabinet expansion in near future.

Akhilesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said that he was hopeful of getting at least two ministerial berths during cabinet expansion. At present grand old party has two ministers  Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam.

