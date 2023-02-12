Home The Sunday Standard

Congress drafting committee set up for plenary session

The panel on farmers will be chaired by Hooda and N Raghuveera Reddy from Andhra Pradesh is the convener.

Published: 12th February 2023

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the Drafting Committee and six subgroups for the upcoming three-day Plenary Session to be held in Raipur starting February 24. The party’s general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh has been made chairman of the 21-member drafting committee with Pawan Khera as its convener.

According to a communiqué issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal on Saturday, the other members of the panel are former union ministers P Chidambaram, and Salman Khurshid, former chief minister of Karnataka M Veerappa Moily, ex-chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Chavan, Mukul Wasnik, Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Tankha and Supriya Shrinate.

The subgroups are on political affairs, economic affairs, international affairs, social justice and empowerment, youth, education and employment, and farmers and agriculture.Moily has been appointed as the chairman and Ashok Chavan as convenor of the political affairs. Among 20 members nominated to the panel headed by Moily are Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kumari Selja, Charanjit Singh Channi, Rajeev Shukla and Ragini Nayank.  

Chidambaram will head the economic affairs, while Khurshid international affairs. The panel on farmers will be chaired by Hooda and N Raghuveera Reddy from Andhra Pradesh is the convener. Wasnik will head the subgroup — social justice and empowerment and Amarinder Singh Raja Brar from Punjab is chairman of youth, education and employment subgroups.

