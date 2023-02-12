Congress questions Adani’s monopoly over ports

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday continued its 3-question a day attack on the Centre, asking it to explain the near-total handover of ports to the Adani Group. Party general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh cited specific data to claim near monopoly of the sector by the group under the Narendra Modi government.

“The Adani Group today controls 13 ports and terminals that represent 30 per cent of India’s ports capacity and 40 per cent of total container volume. It is no surprise that this growth trajectory has accelerated since 2014,” read a statement issued by Ramesh.

Referring to acquisitions by the multinational conglomerate, in addition to Mundra Port in Gujarat, between 2015 and 2021 are Dhamra Port (Odisha), Kattupalli Port (Tamil Nadu), Krishnapatnam Port (Andhra Pradesh), Gangavaram Port (Andhra Pradesh) and Dighi Port (Maharashtra), Ramesh alleged that there is a clear strategy at work as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha account for 93 per cent of the overseas cargo traffic from India’s ‘non-major ports’.

“Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram are the largest private ports in the south. The Adani Group has declared its goal as expanding its market share to 40 percent by 2025 and is attempting to acquire even more ports. Do you intend to oversee the takeover of every significant private port by your favourite business group or is there any space for other private firms that wish to invest?,” said Ramesh.

Questioning the government further, he asked whether it is prudent from a national security perspective appropriate for a firm that faces serious accusations of money laundering and round-tripping by offshore shell companies to be permitted to dominate a strategic sector like ports.

Last week, the Congress started Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series under which it asks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Government three questions every.The Congress also alleged that the Government had facilitated an Adani monopoly in the ports sector using all the means at its disposal.Ports with government concessions have been sold to the Adani Group without any bidding, Ramesh claimed.

“Income Tax raids appear to have helped ‘convince’ the previous owner of Krishnapatnam Port to sell it to the Adani Group. Is it true that in 2021, the public sector Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust was bidding for the Dighi Port in Maharashtra in competition with Adani but was forced to withdraw its winning bid after the ministries of Shipping and Finance changed their mind about supporting its bid?,” Ramesh also sought to know.

He said that generally port concessions are negotiated with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for each port to segregate risks and protect assets yet many of these ports are now part of a single listed entity, Adani Ports and SEZ (special economic zone).

“Has this transfer of assets been done in violation of the Model Concession Agreement for ports? Have the concession agreements been changed to accommodate Adani’s commercial interests?,” asked the Congress general secretary.

‘Disputed firm cannot control strategic sector’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked whether it is prudent from a national security perspective appropriate for a firm that faces serious accusations of money laundering and round-tripping by offshore shell companies to be permitted to dominate a strategic sector like ports. Adani controls 13 ports and terminals, he said

