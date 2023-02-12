‘Kushti in Kerala, dosti in Tripura’ says PM Modi

Express News Service By

TURA(MEGHALAYA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack against the Congress-CPM alliance in poll-bound Tripura, saying that the two parties fight kushti (wrestling) in Kerala but have done dosti (friendship) in the northeastern state.

Addressing a rally in Radhakishorepur in South Tripura district, he advised people to be wary of the double-edged sword of the Congress and Left. Apparently alluding to the Tipra Motha, he said while some parties were helping the Opposition alliance from behind, any vote for them will take Tripura several years backward.

Addressing another rally at Ambassa in the Dhalai district, he said the double-engine BJP government had brought Tripura back on the track of development in five years. Today, people do not associate Tripura with violence or backwardness. The change in Tripura is an example. The February 16 election in Tripura reflects the change,” Modi said.

“You find flags of all parties now. Could other parties hoist their flags five years ago? The flag of only one party was allowed to be hoisted. That was their definition of democracy,” Modi said about the 25-year Left rule that ended in 2018.

He alleged the Left had the licence to loot for three decades in the name of donations. “Nobody could escape from chanda (donations). People found it very difficult to go to police stations. They had to give chanda before as well as after reaching a police station. The police stations were under the control of CPM cadre. The BJP has freed Tripura from the chanda culture and established the rule of law,” Modi said.

Recalling his commitment in Tripura five years ago about ‘HIRA’ (highway, internet, railway and airway), he said the highway work had been fast-paced and 5,000 km of roads built to connect the villages.

TURA(MEGHALAYA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack against the Congress-CPM alliance in poll-bound Tripura, saying that the two parties fight kushti (wrestling) in Kerala but have done dosti (friendship) in the northeastern state. Addressing a rally in Radhakishorepur in South Tripura district, he advised people to be wary of the double-edged sword of the Congress and Left. Apparently alluding to the Tipra Motha, he said while some parties were helping the Opposition alliance from behind, any vote for them will take Tripura several years backward. Addressing another rally at Ambassa in the Dhalai district, he said the double-engine BJP government had brought Tripura back on the track of development in five years. Today, people do not associate Tripura with violence or backwardness. The change in Tripura is an example. The February 16 election in Tripura reflects the change,” Modi said. “You find flags of all parties now. Could other parties hoist their flags five years ago? The flag of only one party was allowed to be hoisted. That was their definition of democracy,” Modi said about the 25-year Left rule that ended in 2018. He alleged the Left had the licence to loot for three decades in the name of donations. “Nobody could escape from chanda (donations). People found it very difficult to go to police stations. They had to give chanda before as well as after reaching a police station. The police stations were under the control of CPM cadre. The BJP has freed Tripura from the chanda culture and established the rule of law,” Modi said. Recalling his commitment in Tripura five years ago about ‘HIRA’ (highway, internet, railway and airway), he said the highway work had been fast-paced and 5,000 km of roads built to connect the villages.