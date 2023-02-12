Move with caution: Japan consulate issues travel advisory for Goa

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Multiple cases of fraud, robbery and illegal confinement involving Japanese tourists visiting the famed Anjuna beach in south Goa has led to Japan’s Consulate General in Mumbai issuing an advisory for its citizens to move with caution.Following the relaxation of restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of Covid, people have begun to travel in large numbers, the advisory said.

The Japanese mission has asked tourists to be vigilant while travelling to places like the Anjuna beach in Goa. The Consulate General stated that there have been several cases of illegal confinement, fraud and robbery involving Japanese tourists near Anjuna beach in Goa.

“Due to the relaxation of immigration restrictions due to the novel coronavirus infection, the number of people traveling overseas is increasing, and as a result, the activities of criminal groups targeting travelers may be increasing, so please be careful,” the advisory issued in Japanese language stated.The advisory has said that criminal groups in the state have been targetting travellers and falsely implicating them in cases of possession of banned drugs and then extorting money from them.

Last year, 2022, a 59-year old Japanese tourist was falsely implicated in illegal possession of banned drugs and was also arrested by Anjuna police. Aparently, the police had recovered these drugs from a vehicle parked outside his rented accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy in Delhi did not respond to our query on more details of the advisory.

In Goa, this said advisory has created a political row. The opposition parties are accusing the BJP-led government of not making the tourists feel safe in Goa.

“A slap in the face of bombastic claims. Unprecedented that a foreign government has to warn its citizens against tourism in Goa,’’ said Vijai Sardesai, former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa.

NEW DELHI: Multiple cases of fraud, robbery and illegal confinement involving Japanese tourists visiting the famed Anjuna beach in south Goa has led to Japan’s Consulate General in Mumbai issuing an advisory for its citizens to move with caution.Following the relaxation of restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of Covid, people have begun to travel in large numbers, the advisory said. The Japanese mission has asked tourists to be vigilant while travelling to places like the Anjuna beach in Goa. The Consulate General stated that there have been several cases of illegal confinement, fraud and robbery involving Japanese tourists near Anjuna beach in Goa. “Due to the relaxation of immigration restrictions due to the novel coronavirus infection, the number of people traveling overseas is increasing, and as a result, the activities of criminal groups targeting travelers may be increasing, so please be careful,” the advisory issued in Japanese language stated.The advisory has said that criminal groups in the state have been targetting travellers and falsely implicating them in cases of possession of banned drugs and then extorting money from them. Last year, 2022, a 59-year old Japanese tourist was falsely implicated in illegal possession of banned drugs and was also arrested by Anjuna police. Aparently, the police had recovered these drugs from a vehicle parked outside his rented accommodation. Meanwhile, the Japanese Embassy in Delhi did not respond to our query on more details of the advisory. In Goa, this said advisory has created a political row. The opposition parties are accusing the BJP-led government of not making the tourists feel safe in Goa. “A slap in the face of bombastic claims. Unprecedented that a foreign government has to warn its citizens against tourism in Goa,’’ said Vijai Sardesai, former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa.