NGT restrains concretisation of Ghaziabad drain

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: Noting the depletion of groundwater in a populated area of Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal restrained the discharge of sewage into a stormwater drain and asked the civic authorities not to concretise it which can affect the groundwater system in the locality.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a grievance against the concretization of stormwater drain in Navyug Market, and for direction to maintain a buffer zone of 12 meters from the edge of the drain on either side free from encroachment.

The tribunal directed the municipal corporation and district magistrate to implement and enforce the recommendations of the Joint Committee, constituted by it earlier. According to the applicant advocate Akash Vashishtha, the drain which is meant to carry runoff during rainfall, was being discharged with sewage and industrial effluents violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

“The said drain has now been completely covered and concretized by the Nagar Nigam which is against recommendations of an expert Committee appointed by this Tribunal,” Vashishtha stated. The joint committee had stated in its report that there is a dense market in existence for 60-70 years. The drain has been constructed 3-4 years back for the smooth flow of stormwater and to prevent water logging.

In its suggestion, the committee said, the solid waste and wastewater handling in densely populated areas along the drain needs further improvement. The committee further said strict action should be taken against establishments as well as individuals found violating the guidelines.

