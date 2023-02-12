Home The Sunday Standard

PMO directs Uttarakhand govt for early resolution of Joshimath rehabilitation

Speculations are being made that the government may bring the rehabilitation, displacement and reconstruction policy of Joshimath in the cabinet meeting to be held on February 15.

Published: 12th February 2023

People affected by the gradual 'sinking' of the houses shift their belongings to a safer place, in Joshimath.

DEHRADUN: The Prime Minister’s Office has directed the state government to formulate an immediate rehabilitation policy to rehabilitate affected people after the damage caused by the natural disaster in Joshimath earlier this year.A meeting was held at the PMO on Friday, in which the preliminary report of the technical institutions was presented on behalf of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In a meeting chaired by Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister in New Delhi, the Member Secretary of NDMA briefed about the progress made so far. According to sources, “It was told by NDMA that Joshimath has been divided into high, medium and low risk areas. Accordingly, further strategy is being made”.

“Preliminary survey reports of eight scientific and technical institutions have been received. The report is being compiled. It will soon be handed over to the Uttarakhand government after the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs”, said state disaster management official.

In the meeting, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr S.S. Sandhu shared information with the PMO about the steps taken by the state government so far. The PMO was also apprised about the temporarily displaced families and the facilities for them.

According to sources, the focus of the meeting was on early policy formulation by the PMO on the reconstruction and displacement of Joshimath. Speculations are being made that the government may bring the rehabilitation, displacement and reconstruction policy of Joshimath in the cabinet meeting to be held on February 15.

