Raahgiri Day to make a comeback on Feb 19

NEW DELHI: ‘Raahgiri Day’ is back in the capital after the Covid break. The Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be relaunching the public’s favourite social day in Connaught Place on February 19.

The event will be held at the Inner circle of Connaught Place between 7 am to 10 am. During the course, the entry of public or private vehicles will be prohibited in this area, however, parking facilities will be available for the public. Raahgiri’s main focus will be road safety, particularly walkability in cities, and women’s safety.

Raahgiri Foundation, Nagarro and Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN) will serve as the knowledge partners for the event. It is part of the Delhi Police Week, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G-20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility.

On this occasion, the different units of Delhi Police will organise various events including painting competitions, street play, rally by girls students for road safety, self-defence training demonstration, dog show, a rendition by Delhi Police Women pipe band among others. Delhi Police Commissioner will be the chief guest. The event will showcase the efforts of the Delhi Police and NDMC in creating a safer and more sustainable city.

